Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 727 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Hill-Rom by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 820 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Hill-Rom by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,091 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hill-Rom stock opened at $99.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 45.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.75. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.29 and a twelve month high of $117.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $723.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.72 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 22.60%. Hill-Rom’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.32%.

In other Hill-Rom news, insider Amy M. Dodrill sold 3,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HRC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hill-Rom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.33.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

