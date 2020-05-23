Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

HKMPF stock opened at $30.40 on Friday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.

