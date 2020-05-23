Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Stake Trimmed by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 56.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,700 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $1,204,659,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $347,517,000. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $341,784,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $338,518,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $319,827,000.

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $24.22 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $18.63 and a 52-week high of $37.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.48.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.36 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PEAK shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

