Head-To-Head Survey: Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) vs. Lianluo Smart (NYSE:LLIT)

Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) and Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lianluo Smart and Nevro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lianluo Smart $380,000.00 19.91 -$8.91 million N/A N/A Nevro $390.26 million 11.08 -$103.69 million ($3.37) -37.73

Lianluo Smart has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nevro.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Lianluo Smart and Nevro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lianluo Smart 0 0 0 0 N/A Nevro 1 3 8 0 2.58

Nevro has a consensus price target of $115.33, indicating a potential downside of 9.30%. Given Nevro’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nevro is more favorable than Lianluo Smart.

Profitability

This table compares Lianluo Smart and Nevro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lianluo Smart N/A N/A N/A Nevro -21.36% -40.67% -18.52%

Risk & Volatility

Lianluo Smart has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nevro has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.9% of Lianluo Smart shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.8% of Nevro shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of Lianluo Smart shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Nevro shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lianluo Smart beats Nevro on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lianluo Smart Company Profile

Lianluo Smart Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers medical devices, including sleep apnea diagnostic products, general hospital products, medical compressors, and related supporting products, such as laryngoscope. It also distributes medical products designed and manufactured by other companies. The company sells its products primarily through distributors; and directly to hospital, physical examination centers, and governmental agencies, as well as to individuals. The company was formerly known as Dehaier Medical Systems Limited and changed its name to Lianluo Smart Limited in November 2016. Lianluo Smart Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Lianluo Smart Limited operates as a subsidiary of Hangzhou Liaison Interactive Information Technology Co., Ltd.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. Its solution for chronic pain also includes HF10 Therapy, which delivers neuromodulation solutions for treating chronic pain based on available clinical evidence. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, and a network of sales agents and independent distributors. Nevro Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

