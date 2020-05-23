Head-To-Head Review: CIBT Education Group (OTCMKTS:MBAIF) and Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (OTCMKTS:BEDU)

CIBT Education Group (OTCMKTS:MBAIF) and Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Get CIBT Education Group alerts:

CIBT Education Group has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CIBT Education Group and Bright Scholar Education Holdngs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIBT Education Group 7.83% 2.98% 1.46% Bright Scholar Education Holdngs 9.64% 11.38% 4.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CIBT Education Group and Bright Scholar Education Holdngs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CIBT Education Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bright Scholar Education Holdngs 0 2 0 0 2.00

CIBT Education Group presently has a consensus target price of $1.45, indicating a potential upside of 295.96%. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has a consensus target price of $9.65, indicating a potential upside of 36.49%. Given CIBT Education Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CIBT Education Group is more favorable than Bright Scholar Education Holdngs.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CIBT Education Group and Bright Scholar Education Holdngs’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIBT Education Group $53.56 million 0.52 $1.97 million N/A N/A Bright Scholar Education Holdngs $358.25 million 2.45 $33.70 million $0.30 23.57

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has higher revenue and earnings than CIBT Education Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.3% of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs beats CIBT Education Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

CIBT Education Group Company Profile

CIBT Education Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company. The company owns and operates a network of business, technical, and language colleges in North America and Asia. It provides Western and Chinese accredited business and management programs in college preparation, healthcare, hotel management and tourism, English language training, and English teacher certifications, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training. The company also recruits international students for various kindergarten, primary, secondary schools, and universities in North America; and offers design and advertising services to the real estate industry. In addition, it invests and manages education related real estate projects, such as student hotels, serviced apartments, and education super centers in Canada. The company was formerly known as Capital Alliance Group Inc. and changed its name to CIBT Education Group Inc. in November 2007. CIBT Education Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 68 schools across 8 provinces in China. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Foshan, China.

Receive News & Ratings for CIBT Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIBT Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.