H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HEES. Bank of America downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.75.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

NASDAQ HEES opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. H&E Equipment Services has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $37.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $549.93 million, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 2.34.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 32.92%. The business had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

In other news, CEO Bradley W. Barber acquired 32,205 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $349,102.20. Also, Director John Sawyer acquired 3,000 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 38,080 shares of company stock valued at $417,368. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HEES. State Street Corp grew its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 315.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 34,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 19,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.