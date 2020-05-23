HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HVRRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. AlphaValue cut shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.00.

Shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S stock opened at $75.61 on Tuesday. HANNOVER RUECK/S has a 52-week low of $56.15 and a 52-week high of $104.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.88 and a 200 day moving average of $87.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $2.164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This is a boost from HANNOVER RUECK/S’s previous None dividend of $2.02.

HANNOVER RUECK/S

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

