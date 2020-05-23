Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Stock Position in American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.10% of American National Insurance worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American National Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $27,781,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in American National Insurance by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,477,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in American National Insurance by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 152,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,905,000 after acquiring an additional 23,611 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American National Insurance by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,244,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of American National Insurance by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,291,000 after buying an additional 46,265 shares during the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAT opened at $69.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.00. American National Insurance has a one year low of $63.93 and a one year high of $126.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.67.

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American National Insurance had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $369.69 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANAT. ValuEngine cut shares of American National Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of American National Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

