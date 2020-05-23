Hancock Whitney Corp Raises Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 85.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,113 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of TIP opened at $121.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.30. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.37 and a 52-week high of $123.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

