Hancock Whitney Corp Lowers Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,913 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 167,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,132,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in CSX by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX opened at $68.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.10. The company has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.73. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $80.62.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 27.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

In other CSX news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $47,817,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,503.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on CSX from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CSX from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Securities upped their price target on CSX from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on CSX from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

