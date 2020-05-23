Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 485,733 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.06% of ADT worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in ADT by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 634,804,741 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $5,034,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ADT by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,240,952 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $26,962,000 after purchasing an additional 364,447 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ADT by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,169,037 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $13,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,181 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ADT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,301,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in ADT by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,473,361 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $9,288,000 after purchasing an additional 39,809 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ADT from $4.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ADT from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of ADT in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ADT from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.78.

ADT stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. ADT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.62.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The security and automation business reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). ADT had a negative net margin of 12.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ADT Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.56%.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

