Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Stake in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its holdings in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 27,724 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.05% of HollyFrontier worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HFC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 29.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,889 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 307.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 188,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,545,000 after purchasing an additional 142,019 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in HollyFrontier by 1,493.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in HollyFrontier by 278.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on HollyFrontier from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on HollyFrontier from $50.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded HollyFrontier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.18.

NYSE:HFC opened at $30.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.70. HollyFrontier Corp has a 52-week low of $18.48 and a 52-week high of $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.76.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Corp will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In other HollyFrontier news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $215,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,979.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

