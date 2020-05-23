Hancock Whitney Corp Boosts Stake in Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) by 54.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,462 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.19% of Universal worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Universal by 26.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Universal by 393.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Universal during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal alerts:

Shares of UVV opened at $43.36 on Friday. Universal Corp has a 12 month low of $37.04 and a 12 month high of $63.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.72.

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.