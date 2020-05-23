Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires 3,994 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,576,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,935,000 after acquiring an additional 348,786 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,478,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $937,267,000 after acquiring an additional 207,208 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,749,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,260,000 after acquiring an additional 284,524 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,912,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,006,000 after acquiring an additional 585,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,456,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,040,000 after acquiring an additional 130,279 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.88.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $51.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.46. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.37 and a 1 year high of $85.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

