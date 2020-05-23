Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires 2,409 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.9% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,413.24 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,281.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,330.33. The stock has a market cap of $960.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.34.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.