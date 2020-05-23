Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
GPOR has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Great Portland Estates to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 790 ($10.39) in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Liberum Capital raised Great Portland Estates to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 765 ($10.06) price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Great Portland Estates from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Great Portland Estates from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Great Portland Estates from GBX 825 ($10.85) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Great Portland Estates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 771.13 ($10.14).
LON GPOR opened at GBX 626.80 ($8.25) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.98, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 27.98. Great Portland Estates has a 1 year low of GBX 518.60 ($6.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 971.80 ($12.78). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 672.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 799.60.
In other news, insider Victoria Jarman acquired 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 734 ($9.66) per share, for a total transaction of £19,876.72 ($26,146.70).
Great Portland Estates Company Profile
We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.
