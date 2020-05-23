Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

GPOR has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Great Portland Estates to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 790 ($10.39) in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Liberum Capital raised Great Portland Estates to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 765 ($10.06) price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Great Portland Estates from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Great Portland Estates from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Great Portland Estates from GBX 825 ($10.85) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Great Portland Estates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 771.13 ($10.14).

LON GPOR opened at GBX 626.80 ($8.25) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.98, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 27.98. Great Portland Estates has a 1 year low of GBX 518.60 ($6.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 971.80 ($12.78). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 672.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 799.60.

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported GBX 22 ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 21.30 ($0.28) by GBX 0.70 ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Great Portland Estates will post 1956.9998718 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Victoria Jarman acquired 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 734 ($9.66) per share, for a total transaction of £19,876.72 ($26,146.70).

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

