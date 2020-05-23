Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

GOGL has been the topic of several other reports. Pareto Securities raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Golden Ocean Group has an average rating of Hold.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

NASDAQ GOGL opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. Golden Ocean Group has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $6.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $494.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.45.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $244.67 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 136.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,576 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 19,946 shares during the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.