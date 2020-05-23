Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. Sells 15,000 Shares

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $1,162,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,591,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $75.66 on Friday. Godaddy Inc has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $78.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.98 and a 200-day moving average of $67.05.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Godaddy had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Godaddy Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Godaddy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Godaddy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Godaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Godaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.42.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Godaddy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Godaddy by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Godaddy by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Godaddy during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Godaddy by 1,035.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

