Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Medical REIT Inc. is engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to clinical operators. Global Medical REIT Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GMRE. National Securities began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Global Medical REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley raised Global Medical REIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.75.

GMRE stock opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $496.46 million, a PE ratio of 101.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.59. Global Medical REIT has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $15.95.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $21.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 million. Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 2.58%. Equities research analysts predict that Global Medical REIT will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 16.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,022,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,593,000 after purchasing an additional 420,388 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 975,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,907,000 after purchasing an additional 336,566 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter worth $12,650,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 19.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 939,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 150,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 925,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,245,000 after purchasing an additional 345,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

