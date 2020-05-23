Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $75.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on GILD. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.15.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $73.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.16. The company has a market capitalization of $91.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.72. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $188,141.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,465,575.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 10,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $740,058.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,585 shares of company stock valued at $4,671,283 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

