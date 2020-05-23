Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Major Shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha Purchases 100,300 Shares

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha acquired 100,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $956,862.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

On Friday, May 15th, Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha acquired 244,500 shares of Gates Industrial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.59 per share, with a total value of $2,100,255.00.

GTES opened at $9.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 2.00. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $14.30.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $710.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the first quarter worth $1,092,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 1,072.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,539,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,160 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,609 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 2,223.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 78,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 50.8% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 296,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GTES. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded Gates Industrial from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.61.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.