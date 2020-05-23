Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.75 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing therapies for liver diseases and gallstones. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on GLMD. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Galmed Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.19.

NASDAQ GLMD opened at $5.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.03. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $7.70.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLMD. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 90,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 18,153 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 403,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 149,294 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 293.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 48,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.87% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is completed ARREST Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

