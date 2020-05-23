FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Issued By B. Riley

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $6.05 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.11. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.88.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $276.73 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $277.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 37,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $7,899,239.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $821,708.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 173,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $24,997,277.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,842.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 729,946 shares of company stock valued at $140,796,220. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

