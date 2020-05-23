Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.46 Per Share

Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Franco Nevada in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 18th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.46 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.54. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Franco Nevada’s FY2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FNV. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$105.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. CSFB set a C$105.00 target price on Franco Nevada and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. CIBC increased their target price on Franco Nevada from C$195.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Eight Capital increased their target price on Franco Nevada from C$145.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Franco Nevada from C$175.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$159.67.

Shares of TSE FNV opened at C$206.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.19. Franco Nevada has a 12 month low of C$98.29 and a 12 month high of C$214.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$183.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$150.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 8.38 and a quick ratio of 7.21.

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78. The firm had revenue of C$322.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$322.87 million.

In other Franco Nevada news, Director David Harquail sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$160.11, for a total value of C$3,282,328.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 946,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$151,556,648.88. Also, Senior Officer Philip Dane Wilson sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$197.68, for a total value of C$1,111,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,386,986. Insiders sold a total of 203,339 shares of company stock worth $39,509,614 in the last 90 days.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

