Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its holdings in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,602 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in FOX were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 163.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of FOX from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of FOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Guggenheim raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.65.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $27.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.41. Fox Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $39.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.03.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fox Corp will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

