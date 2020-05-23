Foundry Partners LLC Has $336,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 895 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Netflix by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,626,000. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $429.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $415.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $458.97. The company has a market cap of $191.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.31, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Netflix to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $200.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $402.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $415.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.95.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.64, for a total transaction of $1,586,226.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total transaction of $20,348,976.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,348,976.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 181,961 shares of company stock valued at $75,572,227. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

