Foundry Partners LLC Has $279,000 Stock Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 270.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on EPRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.91.

EPRT opened at $12.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.12. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $29.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $41.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.38 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen D. Sautel purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.24 per share, with a total value of $220,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 240,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,152.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $228,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,418.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 65,825 shares of company stock worth $814,556 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

