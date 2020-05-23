Foundry Partners LLC Acquires 3,040 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,059,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,951,000 after purchasing an additional 28,840 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,364,000 after purchasing an additional 438,193 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,745,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,536,000 after purchasing an additional 646,414 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,586,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,718,000 after purchasing an additional 26,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,066,000 after purchasing an additional 33,702 shares during the last quarter. 62.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WERN stock opened at $44.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.70 and its 200-day moving average is $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $44.97.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $592.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.07 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

In related news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $146,361.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 57,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James Lynn Johnson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $194,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,088,415.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,888 shares of company stock worth $472,072 in the last 90 days. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WERN shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.43.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

