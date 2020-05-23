FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get FORTESCUE METAL/S alerts:

FSUGY stock opened at $17.89 on Thursday. FORTESCUE METAL/S has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $18.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.10. The firm has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for FORTESCUE METAL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FORTESCUE METAL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.