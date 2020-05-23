FMC (NYSE:FMC) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FMC. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.94.

FMC stock opened at $93.30 on Tuesday. FMC has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $108.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.38. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.82.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. FMC had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. FMC’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FMC will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $399,328.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,124.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 243.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 520.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

