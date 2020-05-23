First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FM. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. CSFB set a C$12.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$11.91.

Shares of TSE FM opened at C$7.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.59. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion and a PE ratio of -31.48. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$4.71 and a 52-week high of C$14.10.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.74 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

