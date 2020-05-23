First Pacific Advisors LP Cuts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First Pacific Advisors LP lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $3,908,541,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $310,039,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,661,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,932 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,845,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,548,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,281,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $89.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.08. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

