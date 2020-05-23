First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Insider Sells $89,255.78 in Stock

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) insider Michael J. Stewart sold 3,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $89,255.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FRME opened at $25.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.97 and a 200 day moving average of $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. First Merchants Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $123.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.83 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 9.50%. Equities research analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First Merchants from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens downgraded shares of First Merchants from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of First Merchants from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Merchants has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in First Merchants by 5.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,526,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,442,000 after buying an additional 76,888 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in First Merchants during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in First Merchants during the fourth quarter worth about $22,233,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in First Merchants by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 21,091 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Merchants during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

