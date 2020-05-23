First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 10.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 68,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,936,000 after buying an additional 17,819 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 304,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,737,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,189,000 after purchasing an additional 12,653 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $103.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.12. The company has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a PE ratio of 57.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. Fiserv Inc has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Fiserv from $152.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.39.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $1,871,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,074,697.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total transaction of $31,434,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,408,869.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 330,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,308,400. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

