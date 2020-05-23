First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 71.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,219 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 332.6% in the first quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV now owns 18,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 14,371 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 654.4% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $126.48 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $90.68 and a 12 month high of $173.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.03.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

