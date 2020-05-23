First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 3,369 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 19,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gary Kramer Adams purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at $780,273.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.93 per share, with a total value of $74,930.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,250 shares of company stock worth $323,850. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX opened at $76.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.00. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $119.92. The firm has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a PE ratio of 112.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.