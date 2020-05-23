FinnCap Reiterates “Corporate” Rating for KRM22 (LON:KRM)

KRM22 (LON:KRM)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by research analysts at FinnCap in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of KRM opened at GBX 29.50 ($0.39) on Thursday. KRM22 has a 12 month low of GBX 23.50 ($0.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 83 ($1.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 40.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 49.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 million and a PE ratio of -0.54.

KRM22 Company Profile

KRM22 Plc operates as the technology and software investment company with a focus on risk management in capital markets. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

