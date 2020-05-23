FinnCap Reiterates Corporate Rating for Clearstar (LON:CLSU)

Clearstar (LON:CLSU)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by equities research analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
LON:CLSU opened at GBX 44 ($0.58) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Clearstar has a 1-year low of GBX 37.80 ($0.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 77 ($1.01). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 38.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 50.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 million and a P/E ratio of -11.58.
Clearstar Company Profile
