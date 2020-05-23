FinnCap Reiterates Corporate Rating for Clearstar (LON:CLSU)

Clearstar (LON:CLSU)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by equities research analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:CLSU opened at GBX 44 ($0.58) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Clearstar has a 1-year low of GBX 37.80 ($0.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 77 ($1.01). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 38.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 50.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 million and a P/E ratio of -11.58.

Clearstar Company Profile

ClearStar, Inc provides technology and services to the background check industry, supporting background screening companies, employers, and employees with their recruitment and employment application decisions and human capital management primarily in the United States. It provides employment intelligence to its clients through a suite of IT applications for day-to-day use in their business.

