Financial Review: Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) & Duke Realty (NASDAQ:DRE)

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) and Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.0% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.5% of Duke Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Duke Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Retail Opportunity Investments and Duke Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retail Opportunity Investments 16.20% 3.72% 1.62% Duke Realty 43.19% 8.14% 4.85%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Retail Opportunity Investments and Duke Realty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retail Opportunity Investments $295.04 million 3.63 $48.84 million $1.10 8.36 Duke Realty $973.76 million 12.59 $428.97 million $1.44 23.11

Duke Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Retail Opportunity Investments. Retail Opportunity Investments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Duke Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Retail Opportunity Investments and Duke Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Retail Opportunity Investments 0 4 4 0 2.50 Duke Realty 0 5 7 0 2.58

Retail Opportunity Investments currently has a consensus target price of $13.14, indicating a potential upside of 42.86%. Duke Realty has a consensus target price of $36.35, indicating a potential upside of 9.22%. Given Retail Opportunity Investments’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Retail Opportunity Investments is more favorable than Duke Realty.

Risk & Volatility

Retail Opportunity Investments has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Duke Realty has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Retail Opportunity Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Duke Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Retail Opportunity Investments pays out 72.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Duke Realty pays out 65.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Retail Opportunity Investments has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years and Duke Realty has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Retail Opportunity Investments is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Duke Realty beats Retail Opportunity Investments on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet. ROIC is the largest publicly-traded, grocery-anchored shopping center REIT focused exclusively on the West Coast. ROIC is a member of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and has investment-grade corporate debt ratings from Moody's Investor Services and Standard & Poor's.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

