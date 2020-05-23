Financial Contrast: Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT) vs. Benefitfocus (OTCMKTS:BNFT)

Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT) and Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Rego Payment Architectures and Benefitfocus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rego Payment Architectures N/A N/A -819.34% Benefitfocus -14.46% N/A -11.99%

Rego Payment Architectures has a beta of -0.2, indicating that its share price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Benefitfocus has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Rego Payment Architectures shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.9% of Benefitfocus shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of Rego Payment Architectures shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.0% of Benefitfocus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rego Payment Architectures and Benefitfocus’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rego Payment Architectures $50,000.00 532.36 -$5.95 million N/A N/A Benefitfocus $295.69 million 1.14 -$45.51 million ($1.29) -8.18

Rego Payment Architectures has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Benefitfocus.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Rego Payment Architectures and Benefitfocus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rego Payment Architectures 0 0 0 0 N/A Benefitfocus 0 3 6 0 2.67

Benefitfocus has a consensus price target of $30.33, suggesting a potential upside of 187.52%. Given Benefitfocus’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Benefitfocus is more favorable than Rego Payment Architectures.

Summary

Benefitfocus beats Rego Payment Architectures on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rego Payment Architectures

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company that delivers an online and mobile payment platform solution for families in the United States and Europe. Its system allows parents and their children to manage, allocate funds, and track their expenditures, savings, and charitable giving on a mobile device, as well as online through its Web portal. The company's payment platform also automatically monitors regulatory compliance in real-time for various transactions, as well as protects vendors from unintended regulatory infractions. It offers its products under the Oink brand name. The company was formerly known as Virtual Piggy, Inc. and changed its name to Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. in February 2017. Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cerritos, California.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution. The company's products for employers include Benefitfocus Marketplace that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Consolidated Billing & Payment, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; Consumer-Directed Healthcare Accounts, a solution for health savings accounts management; and COBRA Administration, a solution for employers that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits. In addition, it provides professional and customer support services, which include implementation services, such as discovery, configuration and deployment, integration, testing, training, and technical support; and fulfillment, dependent verification, and HR administration services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

