Financial Analysis: 360 Finance (QFIN) & Its Peers

360 Finance (NASDAQ: QFIN) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare 360 Finance to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for 360 Finance and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 360 Finance 0 0 1 0 3.00 360 Finance Competitors 387 1177 1210 69 2.34

360 Finance presently has a consensus price target of $12.40, suggesting a potential upside of 37.17%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 52.51%. Given 360 Finance’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 360 Finance has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 360 Finance and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 360 Finance $1.32 billion $359.33 million 3.78 360 Finance Competitors $5.87 billion $888.40 million 8.16

360 Finance’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than 360 Finance. 360 Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.3% of 360 Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares 360 Finance and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 360 Finance 27.20% 40.02% 15.52% 360 Finance Competitors 0.94% -16.92% 4.14%

Risk & Volatility

360 Finance has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 360 Finance’s peers have a beta of -0.86, indicating that their average share price is 186% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

360 Finance peers beat 360 Finance on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About 360 Finance

360 Finance, Inc. operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

