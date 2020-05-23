Fiera Capital Corp Takes Position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,726 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,839 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 917,742 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,786,000 after buying an additional 154,200 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $4,880,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $639,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $50.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Seagate Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.94%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total transaction of $25,344.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,746.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,996 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,664 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on STX. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.95.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

