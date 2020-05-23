Fiera Capital Corp Sells 483 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 454.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total transaction of $621,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,040.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.13 per share, with a total value of $200,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,129.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EEFT. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Northland Securities began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $92.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.48 and a 200-day moving average of $128.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $171.25.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $583.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.50 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

