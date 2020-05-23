Fiera Capital Corp Sells 1,621 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.06% of AGCO worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in AGCO by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in AGCO by 471.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 24,898 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in AGCO by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in AGCO during the first quarter worth about $1,191,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in AGCO by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $51.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.60. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.10. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $81.39.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.39%. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

AGCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AGCO from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens reduced their target price on AGCO from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on AGCO from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on AGCO from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.86.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

