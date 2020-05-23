Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 13,826 Shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,826 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 223.8% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 17.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AZN opened at $55.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.29. The stock has a market cap of $145.08 billion, a PE ratio of 93.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.56. AstraZeneca plc has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $57.44.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price target on AstraZeneca from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. FIG Partners initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

