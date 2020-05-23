Fiera Capital Corp Buys 6,549 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 90.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 3,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total transaction of $775,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,401 shares in the company, valued at $10,147,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $181,852.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,210.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,878 shares of company stock valued at $20,047,408. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $218.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.85. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a fifty-two week low of $154.52 and a fifty-two week high of $247.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.94 and a 200-day moving average of $222.43.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on EW shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, April 24th. SVB Leerink lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.52.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

