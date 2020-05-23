Fiera Capital Corp Buys 23,485 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (NYSE:MYN)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (NYSE:MYN) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,485 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.63% of BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 855,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,193,000 after purchasing an additional 22,499 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 314,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 77,616 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 69,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 26,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 15,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd stock opened at $12.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average is $12.73. BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $13.62.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

