Fiduciary Planning LLC Sells 258 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fiduciary Planning LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 22.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 887 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.9% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Bank OZK increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 1,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Alphabet by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 159,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,237,000 after purchasing an additional 30,567 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,679 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 34.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,550.00 price objective (up previously from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Nomura Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.34.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,413.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $960.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,281.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,330.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

