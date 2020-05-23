Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Price Up 1.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) traded up 1.2% during trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $245.00 to $260.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Facebook traded as high as $231.34 and last traded at $232.69, 34,349,056 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 42% from the average session volume of 24,196,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $229.97.

FB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Edward Jones upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Facebook to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.98.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.90, for a total value of $1,759,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,238,448.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,199 shares of company stock valued at $13,967,456. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Network lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in Facebook by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Facebook by 6.9% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 770 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.35 and its 200 day moving average is $196.00. The company has a market cap of $659.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

