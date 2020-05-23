Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,970,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the April 30th total of 20,740,000 shares. Approximately 31.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.9 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on XOG shares. Stephens downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Cowen downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their price objective on Extraction Oil & Gas from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.48.

Get Extraction Oil & Gas alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas by 41.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 632,174 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 183,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas by 21.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,425 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 280,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOG opened at $0.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.54. Extraction Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average is $1.17.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The energy company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.20). Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 144.41% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $285.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.63 million. Equities research analysts expect that Extraction Oil & Gas will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

See Also: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.